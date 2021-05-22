Admit asymptomatic patients to Covid Care Centres
News

Admit asymptomatic patients to Covid Care Centres

May 22, 2021

District-in-Charge Secretary holds review meeting 

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District-in-Charge Secretary and Zilla Panchayat Administrative Officer N. Jayaram has opined that it was better to admit asymptomatic Corona positive patients to Covid Care Centres in order to check the growth of COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

Addressing a review meeting of District Officers at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here yesterday, he said if home isolated patients in rural areas flout Covid guidelines there was every possibility of spreading this contagion to neighbours. So, such patients must be convinced to get admitted into nearby COVID Care Centre. But in urban areas, if some positive patients do not have basic facilities at home even they should be shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Jayaram said Covid Mitra was a good concept and it has been helpful to provide treatment at initial stage to prevent the situation going out of control.

Picture shows Jayaram interacting with MLA Tanveer Sait and others at Beedi Hospital.

The IAS Officer later visited Covid Mitras Centres at Beedi Workers Hospital, Varakodu Morarji Desai Residential School, Keelanapura PHC and Siddaramanahundi PHC.

The District in-Charge Secretary was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh,  Deputy Secretary Premkumar, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, District Surgeon Dr. Rajeshwari, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath, District Urban Development Cell Planning Director Arshad Sharief and others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching