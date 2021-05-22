Covid lockdown extended till June 7

Bengaluru: In the wake of COVID-19 continuing to spread and claim lives, particularly in rural areas, the State Government has extended the lockdown by two more weeks, till June 7. Karnataka is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.
Speaking to reporters last evening, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said, “We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 am.” He announced his decision after holding discussions with senior officials and Ministers of the State. “In view of public health and suggestions of the experts, the restrictions have been extended, and we expect people’s co-operation,” the CM said.
All essential goods and services, such as food, medicines, milk, fruits and vegetables, will be available for four hours from 6 am to 10 am. However, this time the Government has lifted restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of people.
As many people have been found moving on the roads unnecessarily even after the 10 am deadline, the CM said the Police have been told to enforce the rules strictly and take action against violators. The Police will seize vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement after 10 am. Yediyurappa appealed to the public to start returning home by 9.45 am. Noting that the number of COVID cases had started declining because of the lockdown in the past three weeks, the CM urged people to cooperate with the Government and the Police for effective implementation of restrictions.
The State Government first imposed lockdown from Apr. 27 to May 12. It was then extended to May 24. After extensive discussions with the DCs and senior Ministers this week, the Chief Minister announced the third phase of the lockdown.
What is not allowed?
- Metro Rail, taxi & bus services ( except while hired for emergency)
- Schools and Colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted)
- Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools
- Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations
- Religious places will remain closed for the public
- No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles
- Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery (home delivery allowed)
- Inter-State and intra-State movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted
What is allowed?
- Flights & trains: Tickets will act as a pass for movement of person.
- Karnataka Govt. Offices; Departments dealing with Health
- ATM; Municipal Administration; District Administration
- Medical Education; Police, Civil Defence, Defence, Fire and Emergency Services; Water, Electricity and Sanitation
- Government of India offices such as Defence, Defence PSUs, Armed Police Forces
- Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, Power Generation and Disaster Management; Banks, RBI regulated financial markets
- Microfinance institutions
- The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme
- Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute and women
- Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods
- Movement of all types of goods and cargo
- Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies
- Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am
- Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)
- Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am)
- All food processing and related industries
- Construction activities and repair work; Road works
- Print and electronic media
- Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers
- Marriages (only with 50 persons in attendance)
- Cremations or funerals (only with five persons in attendance)
