Covid lockdown extended till June 7

May 22, 2021

Bengaluru: In the wake of COVID-19 continuing to spread and claim lives, particularly in rural areas, the State Government has extended the lockdown by two more weeks, till June 7. Karnataka is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

Speaking to reporters last evening, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said, “We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 7th June at 6 am.” He announced his decision after holding discussions with senior officials and Ministers of the State. “In view of public health and suggestions of the experts, the restrictions have been extended, and we expect people’s co-operation,” the CM said.

All essential goods and services, such as food, medicines, milk, fruits and vegetables, will be available for four hours from 6 am to 10 am. However, this time the Government has lifted restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of people.

As many people have been found moving on the roads unnecessarily even after the 10 am deadline, the CM said the Police have been told to enforce the rules strictly and take action against violators. The Police will seize vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement after 10 am. Yediyurappa appealed to the public to start returning home by 9.45 am. Noting that the number of COVID cases had started declining because of the lockdown in the past three weeks, the CM urged people to cooperate with the Government and the Police for effective implementation of restrictions.

The State Government first imposed lockdown from Apr. 27 to May 12. It was then extended to May 24. After extensive discussions with the DCs and senior Ministers this week, the Chief Minister announced the third phase of the lockdown.

What is not allowed?

Metro Rail, taxi & bus services ( except while hired for emergency)

Schools and Colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted)

Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools

Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations

Religious places will remain closed for the public

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles

Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery (home delivery allowed)

Inter-State and intra-State movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted

What is allowed?