KSRTC buses being installed with Oxygen beds

May 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on converting three KSRTC buses into OxyBuses in the first phase is going on at a brisk pace at Bannimantap Bus Depot.

Joining the battle in the fight against the pandemic, KSRTC, Mysuru Division, had a couple of days ago announced that three of its buses will be converted as OxyBuses, meant for deployment at COVID Mitra centres and other specified medical facilities in city. Now, KSRTC has expedited the works, with most of the 20 to 28 seats fitted with Oxygen Concentrators and the rest with jumbo Oxygen cylinders. While fitting the Oxygen equipment, the authorities have taken care that there is enough manoeuvrability for patients once they get seated in the bus for getting their Oxygen.

The KSRTC authorities are using Oxygen Concentrators that were donated by TVS Company to the District Minister last week.

Yesterday, DC Rohini Sindhuri inspected one of the buses that was brought to her office. The KSRTC authorities explained her on the conversion process and the Oxygen equipment that are fitted or installed. The DC was also apprised on the seating arrangements made for patients, with each bus having 20 to 28 seats, with enough space for patient manoeuvrability. The District Administration has planned to deploy these buses fitted with Oxygen Concentrators, at all COVID Mitra centres both in city and taluks in phases for meeting emergency Oxygen requirements of patients.