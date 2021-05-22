‘Namma Jayanagar Aspatre’ bags two National Awards

May 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Namma Jayanagar’ Hospital has hogged limelight by bagging two National Awards in two categories and has brought laurels to city.

This Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) has bagged National Facilitation Kayakalp Award instituted by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for the year 2019-20, in recognition of its services to citizens in UCHC category.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh and it was presented through a virtual function by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan, recently.

Out of Rs. 25 lakh, 25 percent of the prize money will be distributed as incentive for the whole staff of the UCHC concerned. The remaining 75 percent will be utilised in development of the centre.

As many as 2,816 Government Hospitals including District Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals, UCHC, UPHC, had participated in this, out of which only 1,467 were found eligible and out of that it 837 were qualified for external audit.

Among 28 UCHCs in the State, Jayanagar Centre got 98.5 marks and bagged the first prize, said Dr. T. Raghukumar, Medical Officer, Jayanagar UCHC.

This 30-bed hospital treats 8,000 patients who included pregnant women, children, kidney patients and people with high Blood Pressure and dental problems. This centre has vaccinated 73,782 citizens in the last five months and conducted around 40,000 RT-PCR test.

UNIDO Award

The Jayanagar UCHC has also bagged United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for adopting Bio-Medical Waste Management. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 10,000.

“Efforts of all staff, including previous doctors Dr. S.P. Tejeshk-umar and Dr. Veena, Office Superi-ntendent M.P. Shanta and Nurses, are eminent in our hospital getting National Awards.”—Dr. T. Raghukumar, Medical Officer, Jayanagar UCHC

“I am very happy that our Jayanagar UCHC has bagged Nati-onal Award. It is a matter of pride for Jayanagar Layout and whole of Krishnaraja constituency. This UCHC is on par with private hospital in regard to cleanliness and facilities. All kind of medical advice and treatment is provided here. Hence, the hospital deserved the award.”—S.N. Ramaprasad, a local resident

“I am seeing this hospital for the last so many years. The staff here are very courteous and helping. The credit also goes to the incumbent KR MLA S.A. Ramdas and his predecessor M.K. Somashekar for taking interest in getting grants for the development of the centre.”—M. Ramegowda, local leader

“I was born and brought up in Jayanagar. Facilities at this centre is as good as any private hospital. There are efforts of doctors, including Dr. Anita and Dr. T. Raghukumar and staff in it. Delivery cases come here from Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkote and other north Karnataka districts. It is a matter of pride for Mysuru in general and Jayanagar area in particular.”—N. Arun Kumar, President, Jayanagar Sri Rama Mandira Samiti