KR Constituency to become COVID-19 free in a fortnight, asserts MLA
August 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas has asserted that his Constituency will be free of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in a fortnight.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting COVID-19 containment zones at Kurubarahalli, Siddarthanagar and Alanahalli Layouts coming under his Constituency yesterday, Ramdas said that all Corona warriors such as doctors, ASHA workers, pourakarmikas and others are striving hard for stopping the spread of the pandemic. 

Lauding the warriors for instilling confidence among the residents of the localities, Ramdas said that all the primary contacts living in containment zones  are being  immediately tested for the virus.

Maintaining that out of the over 4,000 positive cases in the district, KR Assembly segment has a little over 220, he said that all measures have been taken to stop further spread of the virus. Noting that the people of the Constituency have extended their co-operation, he hoped that KR Constituency will be free of COVID-19 in a fortnight.

Corporator Roopashri, Nazarbad Police Inspector G.N. Srikanth, leaders Yogesh, Vinay, Somashekar, Chinnu, Arjun and others were present.

