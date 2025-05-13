After addressing the Nation on Operation Sindoor: Modi visits Airbase in Punjab; boosts soldiers’ morale

May 13, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning visited the Adampur Airbase in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, a day after addressing the Nation on Operation Sindoor.

Adampur was one of the key Indian Air Force Stations targeted by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, in retaliation for India’s pre-emptive military action.

Pakistan had claimed that hypersonic missiles launched from its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 Air Defence System at Adampur — a claim firmly denied by Indian officials. The Prime Minister’s visit was seen as a strong show of solidarity with the Armed Forces, bolstering their morale amid heightened tensions.

Visuals from the visit showed the PM interacting with Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in front of a MiG-21 model, accompanied by a signboard reading: “Why Enemy Pilots Don’t Sleep Well” — a nod to Adampur’s formidable combat history.

Strategically vital, Adampur played a key role during the 1965 war with Pakistan and continues to be a crucial component of India’s northern air defence.

During the visit, PM Modi was briefed by senior IAF officers on the current operational preparedness and challenges following the recent hostilities. He interacted with air warriors, lauding their courage and professionalism and expressed full confidence in the IAF’s ability to protect the nation’s airspace.

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” the PM posted on X, along with photographs from the visit.

The visit comes in the wake of the May 10 attack, during which Pakistani forces deployed unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and fighter jets to strike Indian airbases at Adampur, Udhampur, Pathankot, and Bhuj. Indian air defences responded swiftly, neutralising most threats. Though some damage was reported, officials confirmed that operational capabilities remained intact.

The Prime Minister’s presence at Adampur is being interpreted as a powerful message — both domestically and internationally — that India stands firmly with its Armed Forces and remains ready to respond decisively to any threat. At the same time, it reflects a balanced stance, signalling India’s preference for peace should Pakistan choose de-escalation.