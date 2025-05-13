Pahalgam terror attack: Rs. 20 lakh reward for tip-off on suspects

May 13, 2025

Three terrorists gunned down at Shopian in an encounter with security forces

New Delhi: Security agencies have put up posters of the three Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The posters, which carry the message ‘Terror Free Kashmir’, have appeared across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The posters announce a reward of Rs. 20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information on the terrorists involved. The agencies have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Earlier, the sketches of three suspected terrorists, who were recognised as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals – Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa aka Suleiman.

At least 26 people, including 25 tourists and a Nepali, were killed when terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran meadow, which is around six kilometres from Pahalgam town. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama carnage in 2019.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF), took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terrorist installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Three terrorists killed

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Another terrorist could be present in the area.

The encounter initially began in Kulgam this morning and then shifted to a forest area in Shopian.

Security personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces have been fighting the terrorists for about four hours now. Security forces intercepted the terrorists following an intelligence input.