Pahalgam terror attack: Rs. 20 lakh reward for tip-off on suspects
News

Pahalgam terror attack: Rs. 20 lakh reward for tip-off on suspects

May 13, 2025

Three terrorists gunned down at Shopian in an encounter with security forces

New Delhi: Security agencies have put up posters of the three Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The posters, which carry the message ‘Terror Free Kashmir’, have appeared across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The posters announce a reward of Rs. 20 lakh for anyone who provides credible information on the terrorists involved. The agencies have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Earlier, the sketches of three suspected terrorists, who were recognised as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag, and two Pakistani nationals – Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa aka Suleiman.

At least 26 people, including 25 tourists and a Nepali, were killed when terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran meadow, which is around six kilometres from Pahalgam town. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the Pulwama carnage in 2019.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF), took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terrorist installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Three terrorists killed

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Another terrorist could be present in the area.

The encounter initially began in Kulgam this morning and then shifted to a forest area in Shopian.

READ ALSO  Pahalgam terror attack: Prime Minister Modi chairs crucial CCPA meet

Security personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces have been fighting the terrorists for about four hours now. Security forces intercepted the terrorists following an intelligence input.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching