After Dasara, Traffic Police begin checking of vehicles across city

October 18, 2019

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, who had relaxed checking of vehicles during Dasara as they were involved in regulation of traffic following huge inflow of tourists to city, have begun checking of vehicles since three days.

The Traffic Police who are checking for helmetless riding, driving without wearing seatbelts, minors riding and driving vehicles, Driving Licence etc. have registered more than 600 cases a day since three days and have collected more than Rs. 3 lakh fine from the offenders.

The City Traffic Police have requested vehicle owners to carry  all necessary documents and co-operate with the Police during the checking drive.

