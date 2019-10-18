Cyber Crime Police Stations to be set up in all Districts: Home Minister

October 18, 2019

Mysuru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Cyber Crime Police Stations will be set up in all Districts to effectively tackle rising cyber crimes, economic offences, narcotic drugs peddling and such other crimes.

Speaking to presspersons after taking part in the Passing Out Parade of Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors at KPA (Karnataka Police Academy) Parade Grounds here this morning, Bommai said that the State Government has received inputs from Central Intelligence Agencies on possible infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the State and subsequently the Police Department has been put on high alert.

Pointing out that illegal Bangladeshi migrants may settle down under different identities, he said that the Police Department held two high-level meetings in this regard and has come up with plans to tackle the issue.

On the implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar Committee Report on Police wages, Bommai said that the Government has submitted a proposal on wage hike to the Finance Department.

When his attention was drawn to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s purported remarks on releasing Mahadayi water to Maharashtra during an election campaign in that State, Bommai said that the CM may have made the remark as a give and take policy, with Maharashtra releasing Krishna waters to Karnataka.

Earlier the Home Minister received the salute at the 42nd batch of PSI of Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) RSI (CAR/DAR) and Special RSI (KSRP) Probationers at KPA Parade Grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that the State Government will recruit 16,000 Police Constables and 1,000 PSIs out of which 6,000 Police Constables will be recruited as the first step.

Maintaining that the State Government is committed for overhauling all Police Training Schools (PTS) in order to keep them equipped according to the modern day requirements, he said that a few Police personnel from all Police Stations will be trained at Forensic Science Laboratories.

Stating that the Police Department has entered into an agreement with a German Agency for Police Exchange Programmes, he called upon the probationers to give their best and thus bring honour to the Department.

Basavaraj Bommai distributed prizes to eight top performers who excelled during the foundation training. A total of 62 probationers including four women passed out in today’s parade.

DGP (Training) Padam Kumar Garg, IGP (Training) S. Ravi, IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, KPA Deputy Director Sudhir Kumar Reddy and other Police Officers were present.

Awardees: Best rifle firing: Bane Siddanna, probationary special RSI; Best revolver firing: Sanjeeva Gattaragi, probationary special RSI; Best Directors Assessment cup: Umasri Kalakutagi, probationary PSI; Best trainee indoor: S.Raghuraj, probationary special RSI; Best trainee outdoor: Manjanna, probationary RSI; 2nd Best trainee: S. Raghuraj, probationary special RSI; Best woman trainee: Arpita Reddy, probationary PSI ; Best trainee: S. Charan, probationary PSI.

