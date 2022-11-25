Agarbathi industry spreading happiness for 250 years: CM

November 25, 2022

AIAMA-2022, a three-day International Agarbathi Expo and Conference begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the incense (Agarbathi) industry has been spreading happiness along with aroma for the last 250 years. “It has a big history and it’s a science too. In Western countries, people are into the creation of artificial aroma. But India is a biodiversity country and aroma-yielding products are available naturally,” the CM said.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the three-day International Agarbathi Expo and Conference (AIAMA-2022) and an ‘Agarbathi Expo’ organised by All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru yesterday.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and Managing Director of S.H. Kelkar and Co. Ltd. Kedar Vaze, were also present. “No other industry is like that of the incense industry. Small happiness will give big celebrations,” Bommai added.

Over 80 percent of Agarbathi workers are women. This is totally in alignment with the Government’s ‘Stree Shakti Scheme’, which empowers rural women by providing training, employment, wealth generation schemes and subsidies to make them financially independent, Bommai noted.

“The Government is ready to extend all cooperation to the incense industry. This has given jobs in rural areas. We are bringing a scheme of loan-cum-subsidy for those in traditional professions as this will strengthen the economy at the grassroots level,” he added.

Karnataka, also known as ‘gandhada gudi’, is home to some of the most mesmerising fragrances like jasmine and sandalwood. For centuries, the kingdoms of this region have patronised traditions and culture and encouraged the art of Agarbathi making, creativity and the blending of perfumes, the CM added.

Spread across India

Speaking on the occasion, AIAMA President Arjun Ranga, who is also the Managing Director of N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said “Indian Agarbathis stand out from the rest of the world because of the quality of the fragrances. The Agarbathi industry is not centred around Karnataka anymore; today it is spread across Gujarat though the majority of Agarbathi is from Karnataka. The industry has spread across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other Eastern parts of India too.’’

“This is the first time that the Agarbathi industry is holding an event of this scale. We will work closely with the Government to ensure a broader engagement in order to help all stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and society,” he added.

The event, conceptualised with the theme ‘Traditionally Modern’ has over 170 exhibitors from across the country and from Vietnam, Indonesia and a few European countries. There are close to 8,000 delegates visiting the expo. A special edition of picture postcards was released by the Department of Post to commemorate this occasion.

The expo has 500 stalls, curated speaker sessions and panel discussions on extensive topics such as future of Indian retail, innovations in packaging and the future of duplex and corrugation and fragrance trends in India. The event showcases the origin of Agarbathi and important milestones in the Agarbathi industry using exhibits such as iconic photographs, unique Agarbathi samples and so on.