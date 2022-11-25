Tree-cutting: Forest Dept. to hear public grievances at Hootagalli on Nov. 28

November 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department has proposed to cut down 239 trees of different species and trim two other trees along Mysuru-Hunsur road, on the stretch from Hinkal to St. Joseph’s School, that forms part of NH-275 (Bantwal-Bengaluru), as part of road expansion plans.

Ahead of the felling of trees, the Department will conduct a public grievances meeting as required under the provisions of Section 8 (3) of Karnataka Tree Conservation Act, at Santemaala, Hunsur Main road, Hootagalli, at 11 am on Nov.28.

The members of the public can attend the meeting and come up with their objections, if any, or can submit the same at the Forest Department Office at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram, Mysuru, according to a press release.

Meeting at Periyapatna on Dec.19

A similar public grievances meeting will be held on cutting of 120 trees along the stretch of NH-275 road from Periyapatna to Tatanahalli Gate at the Office of the Range Forest Officer, Periyapatna Range, at 11 am on Dec.19. The trees are proposed to be cut down for facilitating widening of the Highway stretch, which is considered as an accident zone.

Also, objections, if any, for the felling of trees, can be e-mailed to [email protected] or submitted at the Office of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Hunsur.