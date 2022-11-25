2023 Assembly elections: BJP to launch poll campaign from Dec.10

November 25, 2022

Bengaluru: With Assembly elections just a few months away, the BJP in a bid to stay ahead of the Opposition parties — Congress and JD(S) — in poll preparations, has decided to launch a full-fledged poll campaign from Dec. 10. The RSS, which is the backbone of the BJP, is said to have summoned CM Basavaraj Bommai to ‘Keshava Krupa’, the State RSS Headquarters, a couple of days ago and gave him some tips on poll preparations.

The BJP top leadership, as part of its poll strategy, has classified the 224 Assembly segments of the State as A, B and C categories based on the party’s strength. While A category means that the party is sure to win, B category segments are that the party can win with more efforts and C category has Constituencies which the party has never won before and very difficult to win even now.

Meanwhile, sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will nominate 5 Ministers to oversee the poll preparations in the State, soon after the Gujarat Assembly elections get over. These tasked Ministers will start operating from their war rooms to be set up for the purpose, from Dec. 10 itself.

The preparations include extensive travel across the State, following the tips of the party high command, adequately and appropriately responding to the Opposition parties’ allegations, reaching out to the voters and ensuring effective delivery of Government services and benefits to targeted beneficiaries and communities.

This apart, the BJP has set its eyes on improving its support base in old Mysuru region and has targeted 40 Constituencies for victory. The poll campaign and the responsibility of the party’s show has been vested with Ministers R. Ashoka, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Dr. K. Sudhakar and Muniratna, according to sources, which also said that the party has planned to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and the corruption charges that the Government is facing.