Forensic analysis vital for justice delivery

November 25, 2022

Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra speaks at Annual State Conference of Karnataka Medico-Legal Society

Mysore/Mysuru: Forensic Science is a powerful weapon in the armoury of administration of justice. It is a discipline that functions within the parameters of the legal system and supports justice in crime investigation and other serious violations. “In fact, the administration of justice depends on forensic analysis,” said Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 30th Annual State Conference of Karnataka Medico-Legal Society (KAMLSCON 2022) with theme ‘Collaborative Forensics’ at Sri Rajendra Auditorium, JSS College of Pharmacy in city this morning. The event has been organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, JSS Medical College.

“The purpose of forensic science is to provide guidance to those conducting criminal investigations and the judicial system through the recognition and retrieval of evidence at crime scenes and accurate information,” Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra said.

Medicine is a noble profession and doctors have the highest responsibilities over the life of a patient and his body. However, this profession requires advanced education and training which calls for continuous updating. What every doctor should remember is that their service and knowledge may be required for the administration of law and justice, he stated.

Accuracy of justice

“While the primary objective of a doctor is to ensure the good health of the people in particular and society and nation in general, helping the judiciary to deliver justice is also their responsibility. The use of scientific tools and techniques in crime detection helps in justice delivery. The evidence determines the accuracy of the innocence or guilt of the offender and as such, the process of law becomes easier and authentic,” Justice Phaneendra observed.

Various laws have been enacted to protect the human body that is a property of individual persons. The laws include Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Information Technology Act, cyber laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “These laws ensure personal safety and justice administration when such laws are violated becomes easy and accurate with the help of forensic analysis,” the Upalokayukta said.

Crime detection and updation

Crime has crossed all barriers and it has become more advanced. The analyses and results of forensic laboratories are critical for the criminal justice system. Also, doctors need to update themselves at such conferences. Unless doctors are well-equipped to deal with new crimes, society will fall into dangerous hands, he noted. Such conferences help inculcate skills and builds networks. They create an opportunity for doctors and experts to learn from each other by sharing knowledge, he opined.

The judicial system understands the role that forensic evidence plays in trials as there is no room for bias or discrimination while using scientific techniques and methods. “Forensic technologies enable the system to work efficiently,” he added.

The two-day conference is designed to bring various professionals and experts actively involved in scientific investigation of crime and to discuss and deliberate about the current trends and developments in the field of forensic medicine and allied branches of forensic sciences like cyber forensics, forensic anthropology and criminology.

Over 200 forensic experts, investigators and researchers from all over India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are participating in the conference.

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh presided over the event.

JSS AHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha and JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa were the guests of honour.

Karnataka Medico-Legal Society President Dr. M. Arun, who is also the Head of Forensic Medicine, JSS Medical College (JSS MC); Society Treasurer Dr. Smitha Rani; JSS MC Professor of Forensic Medicine Dr. H.V. Chandrakanth and others were present.