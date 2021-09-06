5,000 teachers to be appointed this year: Chief Minister
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that measures will be taken to appoint 5,000 teachers this year. He was speaking after conferment of Best Teacher Awards at the State-level Teachers Day celebration organised at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

Maintaining that the new education policy is going to be a game changer in the education sector, Bommai said that teachers must get prepared for  successful implementation of the policy. 

Pointing out that teachers play a key role in nation building, he said that teachers too can come up with their own suggestions for better implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). 

Asserting that the NEP is a revolutionary step in bringing about educational reforms, he noted that co-operation from all stakeholders is key for ensuring better education to everyone in the country. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C.Nagesh and others were present.

