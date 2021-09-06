UoM Convocation: Hectic activity at Crawford Hall
News

UoM Convocation: Hectic activity at Crawford Hall

September 6, 2021

Governor-Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor to arrive this evening

Mysore/Mysuru: Thaawarchand Ghelot, Governor-Chancellor and Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister and  Pro-Chancellor, will be arriving in city this evening.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan will take part in various events today and in the 101st Annual Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM) at Crawford Hall here tomorrow.

The Minister, who will arrive in city at 4.45 pm from Bannur, will inspect developmental works undertaken at the Government ITI College near Tipu Circle and will stay overnight in city.

Degree holders were seen registering their names to take part in the 101st Convocation tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Sept. 7), the Minister will visit Vidyavardhaka Institutions from 9 am to 10 am and will proceed to Crawford Hall to participate in UoM Convocation from 10.15 am to 12.20 pm. 

He will then visit Maharani’s Arts and Science College at 12.30 pm and will participate in the seminar on National Education Policy (NEP).

Dr. Ashwathnarayan will leave for Pandavapura in Mandya district later, where he will participate in various events at Chinnakurali and K.R. Pet, before leaving to Bengaluru at 7.45 pm.  Meanwhile, Dr. Shekar C. Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, who will deliver the Convocation Address, has already arrived in city and staying at CFTRI Guest House. The Governor will be staying overnight at Government Guest House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching