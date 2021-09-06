BJP all set to win Belagavi civic polls, leading in Hubballi-Dharwad
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru: Coming as a welcome gift to the party, the BJP, which is ruling the State, is headed for an absolute majority in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi City Corporation Polls, while the Congress is closer to a majority in the Kalaburagi City Corporation polls. 

The election to the three civic bodies, all in North Karnataka region, was held on Sept.3 and the counting of votes was taken up this morning.

BJP has crossed the half-way mark in the 58-member Belagavi City Corporation, while it is leading in nearly 40 seats in the 82-member Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation. 

However, BJP suffered a setback in the 55-member Kalaburagi City Corporation, where the Congress was  ahead of it and close to coming to power with support from other parties and independents, it is learnt.

The BJP has also fared well in Doddaballapur City Municipal Council poll, where the party emerged as the largest party.  Counting of votes for by-elections  held to vacant seats in different civic bodies spread across the State too was taken up today.

Searching