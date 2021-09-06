Lights, Palace, People…

September 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After a long gap, hundreds of weekend tourists had a glimpse of the illuminated Mysore Palace last evening.

Though illumination had resumed on July 25, after a three-month ban imposed on April 10 due to the rising COVID crisis, illumination was again suspended following the imposition of weekend curfew. Even the Sound and Light Show had resumed on July 26 but was later suspended.

Henceforth, the Palace will be illuminated every Sunday and Public Holidays between 7 pm and 8 pm. The Sound and Light Show will also be resumed from 7 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Friday and from 7 pm to 9.15 pm on Saturdays.