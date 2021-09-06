Lights, Palace, People…
News

Lights, Palace, People…

September 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After a long gap, hundreds of weekend tourists had a glimpse of the illuminated Mysore Palace last evening. 

Though illumination had resumed on July 25, after a three-month ban imposed on April 10 due to the rising COVID crisis, illumination was again suspended following the imposition of weekend curfew. Even the Sound and Light Show had resumed on July 26 but was later suspended.

Henceforth, the Palace will be illuminated every Sunday and Public Holidays between 7 pm and 8 pm. The Sound and Light Show will also be resumed from 7 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Friday and from 7 pm to 9.15 pm  on Saturdays.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching