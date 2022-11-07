Age limit of Police Constable’s post increased by 2 years
News

Age limit of Police Constable’s post increased by 2 years

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a one time measure, the State Government has issued an order increasing the age limit for recruitment of Police Constables by two years.

There were no appointments made for the Police Constable post during the last three years because of COVID pandemic. Job aspirants had made an appeal to the Government to provide relaxation in the upper age limit this time.

The Government has responded positively to this demand by issuing an order, increasing the age limit by two years for the appointments to be made in the year 2022-23. The Government has also said that this is a only a one time measure.

Applications have been invited for 3,484 post of Police Constable City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) and also 1,591 post of Civil posts. For SC/ST and Backward Classes the age limit would be 29 years and for others 27 years. For tribals, however, the upper age limit will be 32 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching