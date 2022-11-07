Age limit of Police Constable’s post increased by 2 years

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a one time measure, the State Government has issued an order increasing the age limit for recruitment of Police Constables by two years.

There were no appointments made for the Police Constable post during the last three years because of COVID pandemic. Job aspirants had made an appeal to the Government to provide relaxation in the upper age limit this time.

The Government has responded positively to this demand by issuing an order, increasing the age limit by two years for the appointments to be made in the year 2022-23. The Government has also said that this is a only a one time measure.

Applications have been invited for 3,484 post of Police Constable City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) and also 1,591 post of Civil posts. For SC/ST and Backward Classes the age limit would be 29 years and for others 27 years. For tribals, however, the upper age limit will be 32 years.