Prof. Rajashekar likely to be appointed acting VC
News

Prof. Rajashekar likely to be appointed acting VC

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof.  G. Hemantha Kumar coming to an end on Nov.15 and the new appointee to replace him yet to be announced by the Government, Prof. H. Rajashekar, the Dean of the Department of Commerce and Management is likely to be appointed as the acting VC, in case the regular VC is not appointed by then, according to sources.

Though the names of Humanities Department Dean Prof. Muzaffar Assadi, Department of Science Dean Dr. H.T. Basavarajappa, Department of Physical Education Dean Dr. Madialagan, Law Department Dean Dr. T. Maruti and Engineering faculty Dean Prof. B. Shankar are on the list of probable candidates, the name of Prof. Rajashekar is said to be at the top of the list.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, is likely to name Prof. Rajashekar as the acting VC considering his seniority of service, according to sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching