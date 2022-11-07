Prof. Rajashekar likely to be appointed acting VC

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar coming to an end on Nov.15 and the new appointee to replace him yet to be announced by the Government, Prof. H. Rajashekar, the Dean of the Department of Commerce and Management is likely to be appointed as the acting VC, in case the regular VC is not appointed by then, according to sources.

Though the names of Humanities Department Dean Prof. Muzaffar Assadi, Department of Science Dean Dr. H.T. Basavarajappa, Department of Physical Education Dean Dr. Madialagan, Law Department Dean Dr. T. Maruti and Engineering faculty Dean Prof. B. Shankar are on the list of probable candidates, the name of Prof. Rajashekar is said to be at the top of the list.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, is likely to name Prof. Rajashekar as the acting VC considering his seniority of service, according to sources.