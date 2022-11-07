Actor Shivarajkumar inaugurates ‘Samskriti-22’ at MMC&RI
November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Popular Kannada actor ‘Hattrick Hero’ Shivarajkumar inaugurated the three-day ‘Samskriti-22’ cultural festival organised by MMC&RI (Mysore Medical College and Research Institute) at its Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Mysuru is his second home. Stating that the word ‘Doctor’ is closely associated with his family, he said that there are many doctors in his family too. “My daughter too studied MBBS in Mysuru. My father (Thespian Dr. Rajkumar) and my late younger brother (Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called as ‘Appu’) were conferred with Honorary Doctorates by University of Mysore,” he said while recalling his family’s close association with Mysuru.

Noting that his father often relished tasty biriyani, coffee and other dishes in Mysuru, Shivarajkumar reminisced the event held in Mysuru in 1994 at the same venue (J.K. Grounds) when his father was honoured for having been conferred with Padma Vibhushan award.

Maintaining that he was happy to have inaugurated the cultural fest at a time when the MMC&RI is on the verge of celebrating its centenary, Shivarajkumar said   that he will only be too delighted to be part of this prestigious Medical College’s centenary celebrations in 2024.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Cheluvamba Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rajendra Kumar, PKTB Hospital Superintendent Dr. C. Prashanth and Student Welfare Officer Dr. S. Chandrasekhar were present.

