Modi to visit Karnataka on Nov. 11: CM

November 7, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on Nov. 11 to inaugurate infrastructure projects including the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport.

The PM will also flag off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train and unveil a 108-foot tall statue of ‘Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’ near the airport.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers and will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers, Bommai said. “There will be 100 counters to handle international commuters,” he added.

With two terminals, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after New Delhi Airport, which will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, Industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, Bommai said.

‘Statue of Prosperity‘

The CM said ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda’s statue is named ‘Statue of Prosperity’ as he was a visionary king.

Since the PM is taking the country towards progress and prosperity, the Government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue, Bommai said.

“After this function, PM Modi will address a public meeting,” he added.

SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on Nov. 30

Bommai said the Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on Nov. 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on Nov. 30. He also said ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ will resume from Monday and will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts. “The ‘Jan Sankalp’ Yatra will go on till December,” he said.

The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the Yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region, CM said. “This has given the indication of victory in the coming days,” he said.

Solar power license scam

On the solar power license scam, Bommai accused Congress of trying to hush-up a big scam in giving licenses to generate power from the solar to some private persons during the previous regime.

“Giving a license online within seven seconds and the list of beneficiaries will tell the truth. This is being probed,” he said.

Asked about the suspected murder of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to him and collected information.

“The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the post-mortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles,” he added.