Law Minister Madhuswamy invites Yaduveer for daughter’s wedding

November 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy yesterday met Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family at the Mysore Palace and invited him for his (Madhuswamy) daughter’s wedding.

The Minister, accompanied by his wife, who spoke with Yaduveer for sometime also invited him to be the chief guest and offer bagina to Boranakanive Reservoir at Chikkanayakanahalli.

Small screen artiste Dayanand Sagar  accompanied the Minister to the Palace.

