 ‘Disappointed on those who complain about Sanatana Dharma without knowing about it’

November 7, 2022

Vidwan Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh at Cultural Outreach Programme

Mysore/Mysuru: It was indeed an educative interaction session to all the audience at Kalamandira last evening where an ‘Ashtavadhana’ programme by Vidwan Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh was organised as part of the ongoing Cultural Outreach Programme ‘Festivals of India,’ jointly by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB),Bengaluru-Mysuru.

“The greatest enemies of our country are those people who are born in this land and make use of all the facilities of this land, but fail to understand our heritage,” Dr. Ganesh regretted and added how disappointing it is that a few people complain about Sanatana Dharma without actually having any knowledge about it. Stating that it is very sad to see the fate of cattle in our country, he said that the Government or political parties should at least now give importance to conserve cattle.

He further said that festivals in India are celebrated by different community in different ways. “In our culture, where we offer puja to a sapling in the name of ‘Tulasi Festival,’ even a grass (garike) is revered. Similarly, even if our knowledge doesn’t grow like a huge tree, it must spread across like grass,” he added.

Shatavadhani Ganesh further informed the prominence of various festivals celebrated at different parts across the country and also read poems.

He was accompanied by K.B.S. Ramachandara – Nishedhaksa, H.A. Vasuki – Smsyopurana, Ganesh Bhat Koppalatota – Dattapadi, Dr. Ranjani Vasuki – Dhatuvi Mathu, Arjun Bharadwaj – Ashu Kavithe, Shreesha Karanth – Uddistaksara, Kashyap Nayak – Kavya vaachana, Somashekar Sharma – Aprastuta prasanga.

The auditorium was jam-packed with large gathering including BVB students.

Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore Founder-Editor and BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman K.B. Ganapathy, Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer Prof. A.T. Bhashyam, litterateur Prof. C. Naganna and others were present at the programme.

Wonderful programme: Dr. Bhyrappa

Acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa appreciated the ‘Ashtavadhana’ programme organised as part of the Cultural Outreach Programme at Kalamandira yesterday.

Stating that such programmes related to our art, culture and literature should be encouraged, he said: “Government should build Kalamandira-like buildings and reserve it to organise cultural programmes. However, instead of Government, other Associations and organisations should come forward to organise cultural programmes in order to protect and nurture our art, culture and literature,” he said.

“There is no topic that Shatavadhani Dr. Ganesh is not aware of. He is a M.Tech graduate in Mechanical Engineering who knows Sanskrit too. He is training a few youngsters so as to continue his legacy of conserving this art of ‘Ashtavadhana.’ Those who study pure science can easily understand philosophy. Hence, Dr. Ganesh has been training more science students itself,” he added lauding the efforts of Dr. Ganesh.