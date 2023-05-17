Ahead of Modi’s US visit, Rahul to hold rally at Madison Square on June 4
News

Ahead of Modi’s US visit, Rahul to hold rally at Madison Square on June 4

May 17, 2023

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the USA on May 31, sources said on Tuesday. According to the details, the Congress leaders will visit the country for a period of 10 days.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York’s Madison Square Garden, news agencies reported. Rahul Gandhi will also go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University. The Congress leader will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

Gandhi’s visit to the States would be right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a State dinner, on June 22, 2023, White House said.

Modi last visited the United States on September 23, 2021. In 2022, on the sidelines of the QUAD Leaders Summit, PM Modi and President Biden announced the India-US initiative of critical and emerging technology, known as iCET.

 Rahul Gandhi dominated the headlines in March after he delivered speeches at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, criticising the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching