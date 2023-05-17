Ahead of Modi’s US visit, Rahul to hold rally at Madison Square on June 4

May 17, 2023

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the USA on May 31, sources said on Tuesday. According to the details, the Congress leaders will visit the country for a period of 10 days.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York’s Madison Square Garden, news agencies reported. Rahul Gandhi will also go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University. The Congress leader will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

Gandhi’s visit to the States would be right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a State dinner, on June 22, 2023, White House said.

Modi last visited the United States on September 23, 2021. In 2022, on the sidelines of the QUAD Leaders Summit, PM Modi and President Biden announced the India-US initiative of critical and emerging technology, known as iCET.

Rahul Gandhi dominated the headlines in March after he delivered speeches at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, criticising the government.