Caretaker CM Bommai thanks babus for their co-operation
News

Caretaker CM Bommai thanks babus for their co-operation

May 17, 2023

Bengaluru: Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has thanked the bureaucrats for their co-operation in taking firm decisions during his tenure in office.

Bommai informally spoke during a tea party hosted for the Officers at his home office Krishna here yesterday.

“We abide by the Constitution and both Legislative and Executive play key roles in administration. When I assumed office, we had to face Covid-19 pandemic and flood, but successfully handled those situations,” said Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai further said that “No violence was reported during our tenure and the elections also passed off without any untoward incidents. I congratulate Home Ministry for this. We have taken several firm decisions like hike in quota of reservation, challenges of Government employments, new policies related to employment and industries.  The role of Officers in bringing out new policies and schemes was pivotal.”

“We will be in power for five years, but you (Officers) will be in power for longer years. Let’s all strive for the progress of the State. I may have sounded tough at times, but there was nothing personal,” said Bommai.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching