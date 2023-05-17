Caretaker CM Bommai thanks babus for their co-operation

May 17, 2023

Bengaluru: Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has thanked the bureaucrats for their co-operation in taking firm decisions during his tenure in office.

Bommai informally spoke during a tea party hosted for the Officers at his home office Krishna here yesterday.

“We abide by the Constitution and both Legislative and Executive play key roles in administration. When I assumed office, we had to face Covid-19 pandemic and flood, but successfully handled those situations,” said Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai further said that “No violence was reported during our tenure and the elections also passed off without any untoward incidents. I congratulate Home Ministry for this. We have taken several firm decisions like hike in quota of reservation, challenges of Government employments, new policies related to employment and industries. The role of Officers in bringing out new policies and schemes was pivotal.”

“We will be in power for five years, but you (Officers) will be in power for longer years. Let’s all strive for the progress of the State. I may have sounded tough at times, but there was nothing personal,” said Bommai.