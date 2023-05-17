DA case against D.K. Shivakumar: SC defers CBI plea to July 14

May 17, 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging Karnataka High Court order granting interim stay on the probe into a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case filed against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar to July 14.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sanjay Karol deferred the matter this afternoon, after hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar.

Singhvi brought to the notice of the Court ‘the matter is coming up before Karnataka High Court on May 23.’

The Karnataka High Court on Feb. 10 had stayed CBI proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar, which was further extended later.

The Income Tax (IT) Department had in 2017 conducted a raid on Shivakumar, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched a probe against the Congress leader.

Following the ED investigation, the CBI later sought sanction from the State Government to file an FIR against Shivakumar. The sanction was issued on Sept. 25, 2019 and the CBI had booked a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Oct. 3, 2020.

Shivakumar moved Karnataka High Court challenging the sanction and proceedings against him, alleging that ‘the CBI was mounting mental pressure ahead of the Assembly elections by repeatedly serving notices on him, even though the case dates back to 2020.’