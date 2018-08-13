AIISH gets new Director

Dr. M. Pushpavathi to assume charge in Oct.

Mysuru: Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Professor, Department of Speech Language Pathology and Head, Department of Special Education, All India Institute of Speech & Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has been appointed as the new Director of the Institute by the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi, after approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to reliable sources in Delhi.

She will assume charge on Oct. 17, 2018 and will continue till her superannuation on May 31, 2030. The Institute comes under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

A communication in this regard, dated July 25, 2018, has been sent to the incumbent Director Dr. S.R. Savithri by the Under-Secretary to the Government of India, Prem Narain.

Profile: Prof. M. Pushpavathi joined AIISH, Mysuru, in the year 1996 as a faculty and is currently working as Professor of Speech Language Pathology and heading the Department of Special Education.

She holds a Ph.D in Speech and Hearing from University of Mysore. Her main area of interest is specifically in voice and speech disorders related to Orofacial anomalies.

Pushpavathi was instrumental in developing state-of-the-art clinic and spearheading inter-disciplinary research in rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders. Her current research focuses on speech characteristics of persons with cleft lip and palate.