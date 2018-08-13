Drizzle does not deter final Independence Day rehearsals

District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda to hoist National Flag at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Aug.15

Mysuru: The continuous drizzle this morning did not deter the enthusiasm of the 29 platoons, including both armed and unarmed divisions, which took part in the second and final rehearsals for the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations to be held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Wednesday (Aug.15).

At the rehearsals that began at 8 am today, platoons of Mounted Police, KSRP, CAR, DAR, City Civil Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), City Traffic Police, KPA Probationers, Home Guards (Men and Women), Women Police, Excise Department, Fire Services, Forest (Men and Women), NCC Army (Boys and Girls), NCC Navy, NCC Airforce, students from Jawahar Navodaya School (Girls and Boys), Police Public School, Vidyavardhaka School, Deepa School, Scouts, Bharat Seva Dal (Boys and Girls), along with Police Band, marched under the showers with great zeal to get themselves readied for the D-Day. Special children of Karunamayi Foundation too took part in the march-past rehearsal.

It may be noted that Forest Department contingents are taking part in the I-Day Parade for the first time. The students of the Schools which are taking part in the march-past are those trained by Traffic Police under Students Association for Road Safety (SARS) and they wore sashes with Traffic Police logo.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao received the salute in the presence of CAR DCP B.V. Kittur. DCPs N. Vishnuvardhana and Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, ACPs and Inspectors were present during the practice session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rao said that I-Day Parade shows our discipline and how well we participate in this event is very important as dignitaries from various places witness the celebrations. Appreciating the teams for taking part in the rehearsal though it was raining, the Police Chief asked the participants not to be careless and not to talk even if one stands in the last line as every small mistake was noticeable.

He also gave tips as to what one should do if they feel dizziness while standing for a long time during general salute — he asked students to let loose the toes instead of holding stiff.

This was followed by the cultural programme rehearsal by over 1,500 children of various Institutions that included Rotary Brindavan School (Brindavan Extension), Government Schools Federation of North Zone, St. Anthony High School (Gayathripuram) and Good Shepherd Convent (Lakshkar Mohalla). School students performed for the songs ‘Gandu Mettida Naadu’, ‘Bharatiyaru Naavu’, Parisara Geete, ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharatambe Nimma Januma Dina’ on the occasion.

Physical Education Instructor (North Zone) Siddaraju, Savithri Convent PE Teacher N. Dayanand, Bade Makhan Government Urdu Higher Primary School PE Teacher K.K. Shoba Kumari, Medar Block Government Higher Primary School PE Teacher Akkamma, Kailasapuram Government Higher Primary School PE Teacher A. Vijayakumari and Kailasapuram Government High School Music Teacher Kiran were overseeing the cultural programme rehearsal.

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha inspected the venue this morning to look into the arrangements to be made for the main event. DDPI Mamatha oversaw the rehearsals of cultural events.

On Aug.15:All the participants have been asked to be present at the venue at 8 am and assemble at their designated places by 8.30 am.

Higher Education and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda will hoist the National Flag at 9 am in the presence of MLAs and other officials.