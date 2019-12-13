AIISH Graduation Day tomorrow

December 13, 2019

KSOU Vice-Chancellor to deliver Graduation Address

Mysuru: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, will hold its “Graduation Day” in the Seminar Hall at Knowledge Park, Naimisham campus on Dec.14 at 11 am.

Prof. S. Vidyashankar, Vice- Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), will deliver the Graduation Day address. Dr. Anil Kumar, Deputy Director General (Deafness), Directorate General of Health Services, MoHFW, New Delhi, will present the gold medals. Prof. B. Rajashekar, former Dean, MAHE and Professor, Department of Speech and Hearing, Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE, Manipal, will administer the oath to the graduates. Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH will preside.

On the occasion, certificates will be awarded to outgoing graduate, post-graduate, doctoral and post doctoral students in the field of Speech and Hearing. About 100 students are expected to receive their degrees.

The Institute started with one post-graduate programme in the year 1966 now offers many courses including 3 Diploma programmes (Diploma in Hearing Aid and Earmould Technology, Diploma in Training Young Hearing Impaired Children and Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech-through distance mode); 2 undergraduate programmes (B.ASLP and B..Ed. Sp.Ed. — Hearing-Impairment); PG Diploma programmes in Clinical Linguistics and Forensic Speech Science and Technology; 3 Post-graduate courses (M.Sc. in Audiology, M.Sc. in Speech-Language Pathology and M.S.Ed- Hearing-Impairment).

The Institute offers Ph.D in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology and also Post-Doctoral Fellowships.

