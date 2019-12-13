‘Headless’ Rangayana gears up for ‘Bahuroopi-2020’

December 13, 2019

Mysuru: With just a month away for the week-long National Theatre Festival ‘Bahuroopi’ which is scheduled to take place in mid-January 2020, the city’s theatre repertory Rangayana is gearing up for the all important event though it does not have a Director right now.

The State Government led by B.S. Yediyurappa of BJP, in an unprecedented move, had removed the Directors of all the four Rangayanas in Karnataka — at Mysuru, Shivamogga, Dharwad and Kalaburagi — even before the completion of their tenure and also dissolved the Ranga Samaja in September this year. With the Government not replacing the sacked Directors, the Mysuru Rangayana has remained headless after Bhagirathi Bai Kadam was removed three months ago.

Even without a head, the theatre repertory has begun preparations for ‘Bahuroopi’ in right earnest. Over 65 theatre groups from across the country have shown interest in participating, out of which 40 are from other States and 25 in Karnataka.Rangayana has readied three stages — Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga and Kiru Rangamandira, for staging of plays during the week-long event. Apart from the staging of plays, the theatre event will also feature a film festival at Sriranga auditorium, where 16 films — two from Kannada and 14 drawn from other languages — will be screened for the theatre lovers.

The authorities have ensured that Kannada plays will be performed at all the three stages every day during the week-long fest. This apart, the event will feature a display of art forms belonging to different States. ‘Bahuroopi-2020’ will have two themes based on current issues which is yet to be finalised.

In order to ensure the success of this important national theatre fest, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy has held two meetings with Rangayana artistes, during which the responsibilities and duties of all the artistes were assigned.

New Director in a week?

Meanwhile, in an important development concerning Rangayana, the State Government held a meeting at Bengaluru three days ago to discuss the appointment of Directors for all the four Rangayanas of the State, including Mysuru. Following the Government’s move, it is now expected that the city’s theatre repertory will get a new Director in a week, ahead of next month’s Bahuroopi. The Rangayana Director’s first task would be to select the most suitable dramas out of the over 65 plays that are on the line and to make travel arrangements for outstation artistes.

Amidst the preparations, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy told SOM that preparations are going on for ‘Bahuroopi’ with the involvement of all the Rangayana artistes. The Government is likely to announce the new Director in a week, he said and added that the final stages of the preparation will be completed once the new Director assumes charge.

