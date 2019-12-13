Fifty Jain Religious Schools to be set up in Karnataka: Jain Muni

December 13, 2019

Mysuru: Shravanabelagola Seer Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji has said that 50 Jain Religious Schools will come up in the State, including Mysuru.

He was delivering a discourse as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Seer’s Deeksha, organised at Kote Sri Shantinath Basadi on Sayyaji Rao Road here on Thursday.

Noting that Mutts should also engage in serving the society, Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji said that there was much more left to do for the society, even after 50 years of his Deeksha. Pointing out that more Prakrita works needed to be translated into Kannada, he recalled the help rendered by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas for Shravanabelagola to become a famous Jain Shrine in South India.

Mysuru Digambara Samaja honoured Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamiji with a silver article (Kamandala) on the occasion. A ground breaking ceremony was also held for the installation of a Maanastambha in front of Shantinath Basadi on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Former MLC G. Madhusudhan,Poetess Latha Rajasekhar, Digambar Jain Samaj President Sunil Kumar and others were present.

