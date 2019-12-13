“Gulamana Swatantrya Yathre” to be staged by Samathento on Dec.14

December 13, 2019

Mysuru: City’s amateur theatre group Samathento will be staging MSK Prabhu’s play “Gulamana Swatantrya Yathre” tomorrow (Dec.14) at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises at 7 pm.

The play, directed by V. Basavaraj, has music by B.R. Ravish, costume design by B.M. Ramchandra, stage design by Narasimha Kumar, lightings by Krishnakumar Narnakaje and choreography by Kavery Shekar.

Actors Manju Upadhyaya, B.R. Ravish, Nagendra, Nagabhudhan, Kavery Shekar, Nagarathna, Mallikarjuna Shastry, Shashidhara Simha and others will be on stage.

For details contact Mob: 80888-86388 or 95904-03087.

