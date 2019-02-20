Aircraft dazzles the skies as Aero India begins in Bengaluru

Aero Show to conclude on Feb. 24

Bengaluru: The 12th Edition of Asia’s premier Air Show ‘Aero India-2019’ began at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru this morning with 61 metal birds, including HAL’s indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas all set to roar in the skies. The five-day long biennial event, which will showcase India’s air defence prowess, will also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

The Air Show, however, began on a sombre note under the collective shadow of the Pulwama terror attack, the simmering Rafale controversy, the recent fatal Mirage 2000 crash and the death of Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi from Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran during the show rehearsal yesterday. This morning, Rafale combat aircraft flew at low speed to pay tribute to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the show and invited the heads of global defence aerospace companies and policy-makers to make big investments in the country’s two niche areas.

“Aero India intends to put India on the global map. It will show India’s prowess in defence and aviation over the years. PM Modi has repeatedly called Indian entrepreneurs to rise and help the manufacturing sector in India under the ‘Make in India’ campaign,” she said.

“The contribution in aero-space from this part of India (Bengaluru) is very high. We have released a coffee table book which shows the achievements of young start-ups. Start-ups are making a very big difference in the aero-space industry,” the Defence Minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy highlighted Bengaluru’s presence as the design, research and production hub of aerospace and defence in the country. Mangaluru, he said, would next be developed as a defence manufacturing locale.

Despite its low-key presence in the previous air shows, the Rafale is dominating the show venue. However, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Aircraft had their canopies covered on runway behind the inaugural venue of Aero India. The aircraft will not participate in the show due to the loss of two aircraft and Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi in the mid-air collision yesterday.

