Treated sewage water to flow into Karanji Lake

Treated water will be pumped from Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Treatment Plant through pipeline

Zoo Authority sends water samples to Pollution Control Board to certify oxygen and chemical content

Mysuru: In the wake of Karanji Lake Nature Park, one of the tourist hot-spots in city , going dry, the Mysuru Zoo Management has come up with a proposal to draw treated sewage water from the Mysuru City Corporation’s Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) located at Vidyaranyapuram. The water will be brought to the foothills of Chamundi and from there it will naturally flow towards the Karanji Lake through Rajakaluves.

The Lake has gone dry this year even before the onset of summer and the Zoo Authority that manages the Lake had stopped boating activity from Feb. 8. Lack of rains last year is being cited as the prime reason for the drop in water level. Now the authority is mulling to draw treated sewage water to fill the Lake and restore its natural beauty. This plan, if materialises, will attract summer tourists who flock the Zoo in the holiday season. Confirming this to Star of Mysore, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni has said that the Zoo management had taken a decision to ensure water in the Lake even during summer and when there is deficient rain.

“Removal of silt in the Lake is not feasible as we want to retain the natural environment of the Lake that is home for rich flora and fauna including aquatic species. If we desilt, the Lake will resemble a tank where boating activity is done. We want to fill water into the Lake and only select places will be desilted without hampering its beauty,” he said.

The proposal to draw treated water was discussed recently at a meeting of MCC, Zoo Authority and related Departments. “We placed an oral proposal to draw water from the STP in Vidyaranyapuram. The STP already supplies treated water to Race Club and Golf Course to irrigate lawns. The MCC officials have in principle agreed to share the treated water,” Kulkarni said.

At present, sewage collected at the STP, after being treated, is discharged into storm water drain. “We have sent water samples to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to certify that the treated sewage does not cause any harm to the Lake ecosystem. KSPCB will also certify oxygen and chemical levels in treated water. We are expecting the report in one or two days,” the Zoo Executive Director said.

Once the KSPCB submits report, a formal proposal will be sent to the MCC for clearance. “Three-foot pipes will be laid to cover the 5 km distance from Vidyaranyapuram STP till the foothills of Chamundi. From there, water will be fed to Rajakaluves and the same will reach the Lake naturally by where the water travels a distance of about two-and-a-half kms,” he said.

For the Rajakaluves to carry water, greenery will be The Zoo Authority will cover it with plants, algae for natural flow of water. “In this process, the water will get naturally filtered before it reaches the Lake,” he added. On the total cost of the project, Kulkarni said that it is expected to be Rs. 3 core but still the project is in its nascent stage, he added.

MCC Superintending Engineer Suresh said they were ready to supply treated Sewage to Karanji Lake. “The project cost, pipes, motors, overhead costs and maintenance is borne by Zoo Authority and our role is to just supply water to the pipeline,” he said.

