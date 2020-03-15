Mysuru Zoo, Mysore Palace shut Karanji Lake too closed down
March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:  As a precautionary measure to contain the COVID-19  spread, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has ordered shut down of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) and Karanji Lake Nature Park in city for nine days from today (Mar.15) till Mar.23. The ZAK Has also ordered closure of Bannerghatta National Park at Bengaluru and Zoos at Shivamogga, Gadag, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hampi and Anagodu.

Mysuru Zoo Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that the Zoo and Karanji Lake Nature Park will remain closed till Mar.23 as per the direction from the Forest Minister and the order of the Member-Secretary, ZAK, Mysuru.

The Mysuru Zoo is being shut for the second time in its 127-year history. The Zoo was closed for  visitors for the first time three years ago in January 2017 for a month due to Bird Flu scare then.

Mysore Palace to be shut till Mar.22: Following the Novel Coronavirus scare, Mysore Palace will be shut for visitors from today (Mar.15) till Mar.22.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Executive Officer of Mysore Palace Board, in a press release, said that the Palace will be closed for tourists till Mar.22, starting from Sunday, in view of maintaining public health and safety.

