Tourist sites in Kodagu closed from today
News

Tourist sites in Kodagu closed from today

March 15, 2020

Madikeri: The Coronavirus scare which has badly affected tourism in Kodagu district, just like elsewhere, has taken a further hit with the Kodagu District Administration, following a Government directive, has ordered shut down of all major tourist destinations in the district for a week.

The Raja’s Seat, one of the prime attractions in Madikeri, was shut for visitors from Saturday itself. A notice board was put up in front of the gate saying it has been closed. 

This is perhaps the first time in many years that this prime tourist destination in Madikeri was closed for visitors.

The Raja’s Seat was not closed even during the 2018 and 2019 floods, although there were only a few visitors.

DFO Prabhakaran said that the Dubare Elephant camp and Kaveri Nisargadhama near Kushalnagar have been shut from Mar.13 itself due to Coronavirus scare. The two tourist spots will be closed until further orders, he pointed out.

Kodagu Tourism Assistant Director Raghavendra said that all major tourist spots in the district will remain closed for a week from Sunday (Mar.15). The decision will be reviewed based on the situation after one week, he added.

The other popular destinations in the district that are shut for a week from today, include Abbey Falls, Iruppu Falls, Mandalpatti, Chelavara Falls, Tadiandamol and Mallalli Falls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching