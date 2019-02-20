Mysuru-born Vinayaka receives ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’

Mysuru: Mysuru-born M. Vinayaka was awarded ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’ in the field of art and culture. The award, carrying a purse of Rs.1 lakh, book voucher of Rs.10,000, medal and a citation, was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi recently.

Vinayaka, who received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his versatility, also participated in the Republic Day Parade held on Jan.26 at New Delhi.

Son of M. Nagaveena and K. Manjunatha, formerly residents of Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, Vinayaka is a 10th grade student of National Public School, Bengaluru. He has won 1st prize in “Classical Voice of India-2017” contest organised by Sangeet Milon (15 – 19 years age group). Finals was held at Lucknow, after two rounds of selection from all the States. He also won “Classical Voice of Karnataka” title.

He has received more than 450 prizes/ awards/ certificates for his achievements in various fields. Vinayaka is the recipient of State Award “Kalashree – 2015” in Hindustani Classical Music. He is also Times NIE SaPa, GeetSangeet winner of classical music and instrument category 2016 and 2017 consecutively.

Vinayaka is learning Hindustani Classical Music from past 12 years under Vidu. K.M. Rohini; tabla from Pt. Srikant Devipur. He is trained under Leo Camilo in western keyboard and mentored by Pt. Jagadeesh Irsung.

In his twelve years of musical journey, he has passed 26 exams with distinction in Hindustani vocal, tabla, harmonium and keyboard.

He has also passed Junior Exams in vocal, tabla and harmonium from Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEB) and has scored 97% in Senior Vocal Exam.

He has passed Grade 4 exam from Trinity School of London; performed vocal and tabla in various platforms like Swara Sourabha, Tatva Vaibhavam, Balavedike, Chiguru, Musical Thaats, Malharraag, Venu Dhwani etc.

Vinayaka has passion for composing music and any of his compositions like ragamalika, holi and maleyabillinamele have received huge appreciation.

He is also interested in art and has won International Gold medal from Kshitij in 2010, National Gold medal from Lalit Kala Academy-2009, Balakala Nipuna from Chitrakala Academy 2009 and many gold, silver and bronze medals in various contests.

Vinayaka has been a part of “Esther Roller Skating Club” and has won medals in Club and Inter-Club events.

He also excels in academics — some of his achievements include International 1st Rank and gold medal form IAIS, Australia in Science Exam, twice in the year 2011 and 2015 respectively.

He has been felicitated by Science Olympiad Foundation for scoring State Rank First in NSO and Second Rank in IMO in the year 2011 and 2012 respectively. Vinayaka is interested in astrophysics and quantum mechanics.

Various Forums have felicitated Vinayaka with the titles Adarsha Pratibha Rathna and Pratibha Puraskars for his outstanding accomplishments.

