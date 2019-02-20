Two killed as MLA C.T. Ravi’s car crashes into parked vehicles

Kunigal: Two youths were killed and three others suffered injuries, when the car in which Chikkamagalur BJP MLA C.T. Ravi was travelling, rammed into two vehicles parked on the roadside near Urkenahalli Gate close to Kunigal on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Gowda and Shashikumar, both 28 and residents of Suranahalli village in Kanakapura taluk.

Sunil Gowda and Shashikumar were close friends and worked for a private company in Bengaluru. Both the deceased had their lands in the village.

Twelve youths from Suranahalli had been on a tour to Sringeri, Horanadu and other shrines in two vehicles and were returning to the village travelling on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway.

At about 2 am on Tuesday, they parked the vehicles near Ukenahalli Gate for exchanging of luggages, when MLA C.T. Ravi’s car that was proceeding to Bengaluru, rammed into the parked vehicle.

Due to the impact of the crash, Sunil Gowda and Shashikumar were killed on the spot and three others who sustained injuries were shifted to Kunigal Hospital.

MLA Ravi’s car too fell into a roadside ditch. But the MLA escaped with minor injuries as the airbag opened. The MLA’s car was being driven by one Akash, it is learnt.

Sometime after the accident, the friends of the deceased demanded that the MLA should come to the spot.

They also staged a dharna in front of Kunigal Police Station for sometime, even as social media was abuzz with messages targeting the inhumane behaviour of the MLA.

Kunigal Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.