Ajay Maken urges Centre to fund Kodava Family Hockey Tournament

August 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ajay Maken, has called on the Centre to provide financial assistance for the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament, an annual event hosted by the Kodava community in Kodagu district.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha yesterday, Maken highlighted that the 2024 Kodava Family Hockey Tournament earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records — a remarkable achievement accomplished without any support from the Union Government, though the State Government had fully backed the event. This, he argued, underscores the urgent need for the Centre’s involvement in such significant sporting events.

From 1997

Maken pointed out the tournament’s impressive growth, noting that it began in 1997 with just 60 teams and has since expanded to include 360 teams with 4,834 players, making it the largest hockey tournament in the world.

“Kodagu district, the birthplace of the Kodavas, is hailed as the cradle of Indian hockey. This district has produced 50 Kodavas who have represented India in hockey, including seven Olympians such as Govinda, M.P. Ganesh, and Somaiya,” Maken said.

He further questioned whether the Union Government is considering providing annual grants or funding infrastructure development for Kodagu, given its historical significance in Indian hockey. Maken also proposed developing Kodagu as a high-altitude hockey training centre and urged the Sports Minister to initiate this project.

Minister’s response

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya praised the Kodava community for their dedication in organising the Kodava Hockey Festival, noting its Guinness World Record achievement as a significant milestone.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, acknowledged the tournament’s success but clarified that the Central Government cannot directly fund any tournament. She stated that any funding proposal must come from the State Government and only then can the Centre allocate funds.