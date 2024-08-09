Amusement Park to come up at KRS with co-operation of farmers and locals: Deputy CM

August 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said that the proposed Disneyland-type Amusement Park will come up at KRS Dam’s Brindavan Gardens in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, with the co-operation of farmers and locals as the project is expected to benefit tourism and boost local economy.

Speaking to press persons at Royal Orchid Hotel Brindavan Garden this morning, Shivakumar said that a DPR has been prepared for the over Rs. 2,000 crore Project. Maintaining that the Park plan which was prepared in 2018 will be modified, he reiterated that Government will hold talks with the farmers before the Project gets headway.

“A planning area for the project comprising 2 to 3 Village Panchayats located close to KRS Dam will be formed for executing road widening, entry points, drainage construction and other civil works in 200 acre area that will be utilised for the project”, he said while reiterating that the Park Project will be executed only within the Dam limits.

Mekedatu Project

Commenting on Mekedatu project, the Dy.CM said that at present, the excess Cauvery water is flowing out of TN’s Mettur Dam to the sea. The Karnataka Government is trying to use this excess water that is going waste, by executing Mekedatu project, which is aimed at addressing drinking water and irrigation issues, beneficial to both the riparian States.

“The State Government has sent a number of representations to the Centre seeking green signal for the execution of Mekedatu Project, which involves construction of a balancing reservoir along the Karnataka-TN border. But the Centre is yet to clear this very useful project”, he said while taking a dig at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, whom he accused of failing to get Central clearance, which he had promised in the run up to LS polls.

On the Government’s plan for introducing ‘Cauvery Aaarati’ on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarati’, Shivakumar said that the State Government would send a team of officials to Uttar Pradesh to study the details of the holy ‘Ganga Aarati’ there.

Shivakumar, who arrived at Brindavan Gardens late yesterday, stayed overnight at the Hotel and inspected the Dam and Brindavan Gardens this morning.