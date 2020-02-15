Tragedy on Valentine’s Day: Lovers end lives by jumping into Harangi backwaters

February 15, 2020

Kushalnagar: Two young lovers have committed suicide by jumping into Harangi Dam backwaters in Kodagu yesterday.

The deceased are Sachin (24) of Kothegala and Sindhu (19) of Yamagumbha village in the taluk. The marriage of Sindhu was to take place with another person on Sunday.

Details: Sachin and Sindhu, who were studying in the same college at Hunsur, were said to be in love since two years. As Sachin and Sindhu belonged to different castes, both their family members had opposed their relationship and Sindhu’s parents had arranged her marriage with a Police Constable. The marriage was to take place tomorrow (Sunday).

Yesterday morning, Sachin and Sindhu, who came to Harangi Dam on a bike from Hunsur, wandered around the dam till afternoon and later reached the backwaters through the forest route, jumped into the backwaters and committed suicide. A member of the public, who saw them sitting near the bike and talking, did not see them later and alerted the Police.

Kushalnagar Rural Sub-Inspector Nandishkumar, with the help of Fire and Emergency Service personnel fished out the bodies from the backwaters and informed the parents of the deceased.

A case has been registered at Kushalnagar Rural Police Station.

