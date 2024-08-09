‘Jagannatha Vidyarthi Vishranti  Vihara’ inaugurated at MMC&RI

August 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Jagannatha Vidyarthi Vishranti Vihara,’ a restroom for students, was inaugurated by Industrialist and Philanthropist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Managing Partner of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) premises on Irwin Road here yesterday evening.

The restroom for the benefit of medical students was built by Dr. Jagannath Shenoy in a space measuring 66’x30’ at a cost of Rs. 55 lakh to coincide with the MMC&RI’s centenary (1924-2024) celebrations next month.

Speaking after inaugurating the building, Dr. Shenoy said that people should donate at least 10 percent of their earnings for the welfare of the society.

Stressing on the need for the youths to spare their time and money for the cause of the society, he said he was delighted to sponsor the construction of the building at a time when the Institute was celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Pointing out that 2 more feet of foundation has been laid additionally for facilitating construction of two more floors in future, Dr. Shenoy wished that the grand old Medical College built by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas earns more glory in the coming years.

Earlier, Kamakshi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, who is also an alumnus of MMC&RI, said that Dr. Shenoy, a noted philanthropist of the city, has been extending financial support to many programmes and events.

Kamakshi Hospital’s Senior Surgeon Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, who also spoke, said that there is no field in Mysuru which has not got support of Dr. Shenoy.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani recalled the history of the century-old Medical College and said that the College, which began with 20 students 100 years ago, now has a large number of students. Likewise, the K.R. Hospital, which started with just 20 beds when it was constructed over century ago, now has nearly 2,400 beds, which itself is indicative of the growth of the College and the Hospital over the years.

She said that the MMC&RI has 5 attached Hospitals, including K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road. She thanked Dr. Shenoy on behalf of MMC&RI students, faculty and other staff, for sponsoring the construction of Vishranti Vihara.

Star of Mysore Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, one of the chief guests, also spoke.

On the occasion, Dr. Jagannath Shenoy and his wife Kusuma Shenoy were felicitated.

MMC&RI Alumni Association (MAA) Secretary Dr. M.A.Shekar, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University at Bellur in Nagamangala taluk, Industrialist Sam Cherian of Schevaran Laboratories, Vishranti Vihara’s Chief Architect Jayaram Patil, MAA Trust Hon. President Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, President Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Secretary Dr. H.B. Shashidhar and others were present.