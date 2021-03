March 21, 2021

Alhaja Khurshidunnisa (72), wife of late Syed Abdulla and a resident of # 1760/1, Adam Khan Mosque Road in K.R. Mohalla, passed away this morning following brief illness.

She leaves behind a son, five daughters, sons-in-law including Alhaj Mahaboob Shariff of Shariff Furnitures and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Masjid-e-Adam Khan at K.R. Mohalla after Namaz-e-Isha (8.30 pm) today, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds on Ooty Road.