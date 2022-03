March 7, 2022

Alijanab Abdul Bari (64), retired Indian Overseas Bank Manager and a resident of Rahmaniya Street in Chamaraja Mohalla, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife and brother Alijanab Abdus Salam, Director of Muslim Co-op. Bank, Mysuru. Namaz-e-Janaza was held this morning at Masjid-e-Nimra at Rajivnagar followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.