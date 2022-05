May 24, 2022

Alijanab Maqbool Pasha (60), a resident of Rajivnagar 2nd Stage, passed away yesterday at his residence following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Eidgah, near Mission Hospital after Zohar prayers (1.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds, near Tipu Circle.