All borewells need to be registered soon

Mysuru: A public awareness workshop on conservation, maintenance and quality control of Groundwater was organised jointly by Ground Water Directorate (GWD) and District Ground Water Office (DGWO) at Abdul Nazeer Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD) here this morning.

About 100 officers of various Departments and members of various organisations participated in the workshop. Resource persons of various Department briefed the participants on various aspects of Ground Water Conservation and monitoring aspects.

Inaugurating the programme, ZP CEO K. Jyoti opined that conservation of Ground Water was essential especially when rainfall is not uniform throughout the State. She contended that the number of borewells should be controlled depending on the water table and added that defunct borewells should be closed promptly. She suggested all Departments to work in tandem with GWD.

Addressing the gathering, GWD Director H.R. Ramakrishna said that similar workshops are being held at taluk and hobli levels. He opined that the natural water cycle was the key factor to help the ground water table. He observed that indiscriminate sinking of borewells should be stopped. He said that registration of borewells would be made compulsory to keep track of the borewells and their maintenance. He stressed the need for closure of defunct borewells which would be a death trap for kids.

Mining and Geology Department Joint Director B. Panduranga, stating that as only 0.5% of water on earth was available for drinking, conservation of ground and surface water was vital. He suggested farmers to install the right capacity motor for pumps to draw water so as to avoid wastages.

ANSSIRD Director Shilpa Nag and others were present.

