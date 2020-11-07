All District Hospitals to get Post-covid care and Rehab Centres: Dr. Sudhakar

November 7, 2020

Recovered patients under scanner

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has said that the State Government has decided to open Post-COVID Care and Rehabilitation Centres in all District Hospitals soon.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting with members of Technical Advisory Committee and experts here recently, he said there is a need to take care of infected persons even after their recovery.

Bowring Hospital, Victoria and KC General Hospitals in Bengaluru will have Rehab Centres. Similarly, all District Hospitals too will have these centres and necessary infrastructure and staff will be provided once the committee submitted its report, he said.

The Minister said experts have opined that 5 per cent of people may contract the virus after recovery. Intensity of the infection will be less in those who had critical infection earlier. Similarly, those who had no symptoms during first time may face more problems during the second time. So, it was better for the recovered patients to follow guidelines.

“Some people are consuming pain killers if they have symptoms and staying at home, even if they have symptoms of other diseases. People should get tested themselves honestly. Those who have dental problems are hesitating to visit dentists. Govt. Hospitals have separate treatment for other diseases. People should not be scared to visit a Hospital in such conditions,” Dr. Sudhakar noted. He said instructions have been given to study in detail and submit a report on COVID- related deaths. A study is also commissioned on re-infection in recovered patients. The report is expected soon, he added.