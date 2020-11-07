Electrical contractors stage protest in front of CESC office

November 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging CESC (Chamundeshwari Electrical Supply Corporation) to cancel the multi-crore tender process and to allot works on piece-work contract to local contractors after splitting the tender, electrical contractors, under the banner of Karnataka State Licenced Electrical Contractors Association, staged a demonstration in front of the CESC Head office in Vijayanagar Second Stage here yesterday.

Strongly opposing the CESC’s tendering policy, where multi-crore works are awarded as wholesome, the contractors said that it is not correct on the part of CESC to invite wholesome tenders after aggregating small distribution and maintenance works.

Maintaining that they have been rendered jobless due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the protesters urged CESC to come to their rescue by cancelling the multi-crore tender. Urging the CESC authorities to split big tenders into small ones ranging from Rs.1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, the protesters claimed that CESC has no provisions for calling multi-crore tenders, after aggregating all minor works. They wanted CESC to immediately cancel the tender in the interests of small contractors who are associated with the power company for long.

Upon coming to know of the demonstration, CESC Managing Director Manohar M. Bevinamara arrived at the spot and spoke to the protesters.

Meeting on Nov. 12

Manohar Bevinamara assured that a meeting will be convened with the Association office-bearers on Nov. 12, during which all possible efforts will be made to address their demands, following which the protesters withdrew the demonstration.

Hundreds of electrical contractors from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts took part in the protest. Association former State Unit Vice-President C. Ramesh, present Mysuru District President Dharmaveera, Vice-President H.J. Raghavendra, Mandya District President Dinesh, Hassan District President Ramesh, Chamarajanagar District President Abdul Shariff and other office-bearers were present.