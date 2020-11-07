MDJA elections held: Results this evening

November 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The polling to elect the new office-bearers and Executive Committee of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) for a three-year term (2020-23) ended at 2 pm today.

The polling took place at Pathrakartara Bhavan near Akkana Balaga School on Thyagaraja Road in city.

A total of 343 members of the Association, including 216 from the city and 127 from the district, were eligible to cast their ballots in the polls that began at 8 am today, with all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, thermal screening and physical distancing in place.

More than 265 scribes had cast their votes by 12.30 pm.

The election was held for the posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Secretary, Treasurer and the Executive Committee for 2020-23.

The counting of votes will be taken up later this afternoon and the results will be announced by evening.

Senior Journalists M.S. Kashinath and Bannur K. Raju are the Returning Officers.