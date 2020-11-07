Road cuttings, huge craters endanger lives of motorists

November 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Which Department of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) must repair roads cut to lay water, underground telephone or power lines?

An enquiry done by Star of Mysore with various Departments of the Corporation revealed that it was none of their job but simply indulged in blame game. Any individual or Government agency has to take prior permission from local body to dig or cut the road and pay certain amount as road cutting charges.

Once the work is over it was the job of the local bodies concerned to fill the dug up road within the stipulated period.

But, this seems to be not happening in Mysuru as many dug up roads are left unfilled by the Corporation authorities. Recently, Jodi Tenginamara Road was dug up by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited to lay underground power line.

Even after one month, the dug up portion had not been filled up by the concerned. Last week, a girl riding a two-wheeler had a narrow escape, when she suddenly applied the brakes to avoid the dug up road that was not visible due to accumulation of sewerage water, and fell down. Such mishaps occur regularly due to negligence of road diggers.

Then and Now: A biker struggling to cross over the dug up road in Bannimantap. Picture right shows temporary restoration of the same road last evening.

Contractors responsible

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde clarified that it was true that the Corporation will collect road cutting charges from the agencies and individuals but it was their duty to restore roads immediately since it was not possible for the civic agency to do it. Recently, the Corporators expressed their ire against the CESC for non-restoration of dug up roads and have decided to levy penalty on the Company. The officers concerned were calculating the penalty which will be known in next ten days.

On individuals digging up roads, the Commissioner warned that the rules permit to cut drinking water supply connection to those who dug up roads unauthorisedly. Unfortunately, local Corporation officials were hand-in-glove with the area residents and do not insist on them to take permission from the Corporation. “We are going to take strong action against those citizens who defy rules”, he added.

Metal barricades placed to prevent people from falling into the pit near Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) in Bannimantap.

Picture shows patchwork being undertaken on Bogadi road adjacent to Kukkarahalli Lake in Saraswathipuram.

Negligence unlimited

Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, a social activist and environmentalist held the contractors and the MCC responsible for unauthorised digging up of roads in the city. At the time of giving permission, the Corporation will collect road cutting charges and also ask the contractors to restore it as per specifications of National Road Congress. Unfortunately, the dug up roads are not restored once the work is over. This was happening for the long time as no action is taken against the contractors due to ‘adjustment’ between the Corporation officials and contractors.

A number of people have died while trying to avoid the water filled dug up roads in the city in the past. But no action has been taken against the guilty, he rued. Meanwhile, temporary patch works were taken up since yesterday to fill some of the road cuttings with mud and jelly stones. But this will not last long in view of intermittent rains, say the motorists.

Plug sewage flow

Another perennial problem on Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap is the flow of sewage water on the road inconveniencing the two-wheelers. The water remains stagnant in the dug up roads and pits.